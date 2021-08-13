New Android Feature Comes in Handy If Your Car Gets Stolen

5 Google’s Music App Acting Up on Android Auto, Everyone Missing Google Play Music

While the adoption of Android Auto is on the rise, with Google itself revealing recently that over 100 million cars out there are already using the wireless mode, the Mountain View-based search giant is also pushing hard for the adoption of Android Automotive on more and more vehicles.



And given it’s a stand-alone OS that does not require a phone connection,



Needless to say, these are all features that nobody would have imagined we’d get some 20 years ago, but the future is now and Android Automotive wants to be part of it.



Unfortunately, so do thieves, and the smarter cars get, the more prone they are to all kinds of attacks that could end up with someone else unlocking the doors and even worse, being able to turn on the engine.



Google too knows this is something that remains a big concern in the long term, so the company has recently started the work on a new feature that would come in handy if a car gets stolen.



In theory, users can connect to their Google accounts remotely, lock the profiles, and then only allow a connection as long as the password is provided. Furthermore, Google wants to force a profile lock even if the car is offline, with the access to be restricted when the engine is started.



