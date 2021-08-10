2 Google Maps Goes Crazy on Android Auto, Waze Now the Better Option

Android Update Blamed for New Android Auto Struggle

File this under the "it's weird to see this happening now" category, but there's a new struggle in the Android Auto world, and this time, it's caused by the update to Android 11.



Someone explains that while their phone is charging, which means the connection to the head unit is active and the cable is working properly, Android Auto no longer starts and isn’t detected anymore.



The typical workarounds, which involve changing the USB connection modes, the cables, and even reinstalling Android Auto don’t seem to do the trick, so for the time being, all these users are stuck with a non-working setup that only Google might be able to fix.



Several others have confirmed a similar behavior in their cars, and all blame



Android 11 was launched last year with massive improvements for Android Auto, including support for the



However, the arrival of Android 11 did cause a series of struggles in the world of Android Auto too, including connectivity problems that have already been resolved.



