Google Releases New Android Auto Update with Experimental Changes

Google has just released a new Android Auto update as part of the beta channel, therefore giving users the chance to try out some changes in advance. 6 photos



However, it still comes without a changelog, so while you’re invited to try out this new release, Google seems to be more interested in feedback concerning the overall stability and reliability of the app rather than a specific feature.



Beta builds of Android Auto could also include several major bug fixes, and as we told you in the last few weeks, there’s a lot Google must patch in the app.



This is why these beta releases are so important. Mostly considered the easiest way to roll out experimental changes to users out there for broader testing, the beta versions allow Google to introduce smaller patches that may or may not work, all without an increased risk of breaking things on production devices.



In fact, this is also the main recommendation the beta program comes with in the first place. You shouldn’t install a beta build on your device unless you know exactly what you’re doing, and in addition, you shouldn’t do it on your main phone anyway.



These releases come with an increased likelihood of problems, and while some errors could be fixed, others could be easily caused simply because Google is experimenting with these changes.



A new stable version of Android Auto is expected later this month with some of the improvements that Google is currently testing in this beta build, of course, if everything is working correctly.

As always, let us know in the comment section below if you notice any significant improvement after installing this update.