Android Automotive Replaces Android Auto in One More Popular Car

Renault Megane has long been one of the most popular models in the compact car market, and while we’re not going to discuss the reasons that made it such a successful nameplate, worth knowing is the French have been offering Android Auto support for years.
But the debut of the new Megane E-Tech Electric in Berlin is the perfect occasion for Renault not only to let the nameplate as a whole evolve but also to give a complete overhaul to the technology inside.
And the one in charge of everything infotainment in the new Megane is none other than Android Automotive, the fully featured operating system developed by Google and whose purpose is to offer a deeper integration with Google services, including Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play.
In other words, an Android phone is no longer required, as Google services are pre-loaded with the car, offering even more advanced functionality. For example, Google Maps can check the battery level, estimate the range, and suggest charging stops along your route.
The infotainment system runs on the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, which together with Android Automotive and using artificial intelligence makes the cabin of the new Megane as high-tech as possible.
The number of brands giving up on Android Auto and going instead for Android Automotive keeps growing, and without a doubt, many are very likely to follow in the coming months and years.
This is because Android Automotive is a fully featured platform that offers a more advanced experience pre-loaded, while also providing car owners with deep integration of services that are critical whenever they get behind the wheel.
Polestar was one of the first brands to go all-in on Android Automotive, but the new Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV will also be powered by the same system. Furthermore, several other carmakers are projected to begin using Android Automotive in their cars, including Stellantis and Ford.
