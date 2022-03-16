And Then There Were Three in Each Category: These Are the 2022 WCOTY Finalists

More on this:

1 Kia EV6 Wins 2022 European Car of the Year Award, Beats Five Other EVs

2 Hyundai Group's Luc Donckerwolke Voted 2022 World Car Person of the Year

3 2022 Women's World Car of the Year Winners Announced, Think You Can Spot Them?

4 2022 World Car of the Year Short List Announced, Guess How Many Are EVs

5 2022 World Car of the Year Candidates Announced, Think You Can Spot the Winner?