AMG A45 S Vs. Girlfriend in RS6 Drag Race: Win and You Sleep on the Couch

That's the more serious way to go about it. The second one involves having very different vehicles racing against each other - here, the result may be a foregone conclusion, with the only remaining mystery being the gap at the finish. It's stupid, but it's fun.Well, it looks like Mat Watson from CarWow found a third way: racing against your significant other. Well, to be fair, this clip mixes the presence of the girlfriend with a bit of the second recipe we went over earlier since you don't really expect the Mercedes-AMG A45 S to beat the Audi RS6 Avant , do you?Thealmost literally has half the engine in the Audi . It's got half the number of cylinders (in-line four versus V8) and half the displacement (2.0-liter versus 4.0-liter), but it doesn't have half the power output. The Merc packs a 421 horsepower punch, whereas the Audi is 242 hp short of doubling that with its very round figure of 600 hp.That's still 179 hp in the RS6's favor, and the torque situation isn't all that much different: 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) for the A45 S compared to the 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of the Audi Avant. Sure, the Ingolstadt wagon is over 1,000 pounds heavier (4,575 lbs/2,075 kg) compared to 3,406 lbs/1,545 kg, according to our figures), but we've seen countless times how the extra lard can be negated by a higher power and torque output.So, presumably in an attempt to level the playing field, Mat decided to take the wheel of this race's underdog and leave his girlfriend , Jo (or Joe, we're not entirely sure) to handle the more powerful Audi. That's certainly very chivalrous of him, but will it come back to bite him in the backside? Well, you'll just have to watch the clip and see for yourself, won't you?