Mat Watson and Yianni's Girlfriends Drag Race in Two AMG G63 SUVs

Mat Watson and Yianni are like a comedic duo of drag racing, always ready to test their reaction times while making fun of each other's gold watches or funny-looking runs. This video has them dueling in nearly identical Mercedes-AMG G63 SUVs, but there's a twist: the girlfriends got involved.
Mat's car is a long-term loaner from Mercedes, specified with red paint and a white interior. Meanwhile, Yianni's SUV is all murdered out and features a carbon fiber body kit from a company called Urban, which he says is one-off.
We'll need to watch the video to find out if the aero parts make the car slower or quicker. However, the bit that really counts is identical, and that's a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. It's supposed to deliver 577 horsepower o all four wheels via a 9-speed gearbox, resulting in 0 to 60 times of about 4.5 seconds. However, these are hand-build engines, so we wouldn't be surprised if small gaps can be seen.
Anyway, we all know Yianni likes to get the best launches he can get away with and rub it in Mat's face. That's what happens here too, and the best thing about it is that the guys have an excuse to showboat in front of their partners. After Mat jumps the gun in the second race, they decide to put the girls behind the wheel.
Everybody in the YouTube comments is saying they thought the Carwow reviewer has married already. But no, Yianni is the first one to tie the not. The outcome of the all-female race is pretty predictable, as the car customizer's wife was more into cars, to begin with. Anyway, if you find this kind of content entertaining, check out Mat Watson's 71YO mom drag racing an AMG G63 against a BMW M850i. She also drifted some BMWs.
