4 Old BMW M3, Audi RS4, and C 63 AMG Drag Race, the Unexpected Happens

BMW M2 CS Drag Races Audi RS4 Wagon, Annihilation Follows

It's easy to look at a drag race between the BMW M2 CS and the Audi RS4 as pointless. They're not direct rivals, but that's what makes the outcome even more interesting. 4 photos AMG both offer hot hatchbacks or hatchback derivatives like the AWD , at least until the



In terms of engines, these two are actually quite similar, both having six cylinders and two turbochargers. They make the same power, 444 hp (450 PS). The real difference is not that one is a V6 and the other a straight-six, it's that the RS4 has permanent quattro AWD, which is supposed to be advantageous in a drag race.



The M2 CS partially compensates by being noticeably lighter, but the 0 to 62 mph times still favor the Audi. Yet, as Lovecars put it in their permanent intro, anything can happen in the real world, where things tend to not go down the way manufacturers had planned.



Even though the M2 CS doesn't have the right gearbox for drag racing, we have full confidence in a refined traction control system called Tiff Needell. At launch, the two cars are almost even because the RS4 driver decided not to build some turbo boost.



But changing gears in the BMW costs precious feet, as the M2 loses by over a car's length. With the DCT option, the sports coupe might have won the race over a full quarter-mile. Despite the failure, we think the M2 CS is worth buying and enjoying, while the RS4 is the perfect family car alternative to the common SUV .



In a way, both cars are specialty weapons. Only BMW makes a car like the M2, a small rear-wheel-drive coupe for the track. The Cayman is more expensive and mid-engined, while Audi andboth offer hot hatchbacks or hatchback derivatives like the CLA 45 . Meanwhile, the Audi RS4 Avant is the only wagon this size with a high-performance layout and, at least until the M3 Touring arrives.In terms of engines, these two are actually quite similar, both having six cylinders and two turbochargers. They make the same power, 444 hp (450 PS). The real difference is not that one is a V6 and the other a straight-six, it's that the RS4 has permanent quattro AWD, which is supposed to be advantageous in a drag race.The M2 CS partially compensates by being noticeably lighter, but the 0 to 62 mph times still favor the Audi. Yet, as Lovecars put it in their permanent intro, anything can happen in the real world, where things tend to not go down the way manufacturers had planned.Even though the M2 CS doesn't have the right gearbox for drag racing, we have full confidence in a refined traction control system called Tiff Needell. At launch, the two cars are almost even because the RS4 driver decided not to build some turbo boost.But changing gears in the BMW costs precious feet, as the M2 loses by over a car's length. With theoption, the sports coupe might have won the race over a full quarter-mile. Despite the failure, we think the M2 CS is worth buying and enjoying, while the RS4 is the perfect family car alternative to the common