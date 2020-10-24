Here are Some Crucial Tips for Safe Winter Driving

1000 HP BMW M5 Destroys Porsche 911 Turbo S in Drag Race

Come for the normal car reviews, stay for the Mat-vs-Yianni rivalry, and drag races. That's right, it's time for another pointless but entertaining drag race, this time between a Porsche 911 Turbo S and a heavily modified version of the BMW M5. 5 photos



They've tried a whole bunch of drag racers, including the AWD needed to put it down. A Stage 3 tune from Evolve helping it deliver about 1000 horsepower. Mods include downpipes, forged pistons, hybrid turbos, and the obvious remap.



But is the most powerful M5 in the UK enough to beat a Porsche 911 Turbo S? This may only have 640 hp (650 PS), but we're talking about some of the best launch systems of any car, which can rocket you to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.7 seconds.



After destroying their rear tires doing donuts, the guts finally get down to the business of drag racing. As everybody expected, the M5 really struggles with the launch. However, once it gets going, it absolutely demolishes the Turbo.



"The M5 is doing to the 911 Turbo S what it did to every other car before now," Mat says. After that, the duo concludes that they need a Bugatti to play this 1000 hp games. Let's be serious; the custom M5 is fast, but not hypercar fast.



