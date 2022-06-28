American Truck Simulator Update 1.45 Now Available to Try and Test Out

Both Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator are expected to receive an important update in the not-so-distant future. Update 1.45 will bring different improvements and new features for both games, some exclusively available to players who own various DLCs.
Unfortunately, the folks at SCS Software don’t have an ETA, so it’s hard to tell when exactly Update 1.45 will be launched. Nevertheless, we have some good news for American Truck Simulator players, as SCS Software has just announced an open beta is now available for Update 1.45, which means you get to try and test out all the new features before they get released for the general public.
One of the most-requested updates to the Wyoming DLC from American Truck Simulator’s community is now part of 1.45 and includes the additions of the city of Cody, as we’ve already reported in the past, and the US-14.
Known for being the gateway to the Yellowstone National Park, Cody is located 52 miles from the east entrance to the country’s first national park. On the other hand, Route 14 is one of the original United States highways of 1926. Players who drive on the US-14 will see amazing landscapes, including the Buffalo Bill Reservoirs and Dam, Pahashka Teepee, and the Yellowstone.
The Cody and the US-14 update is available for free for current and future owners of the Wyoming DLC for American Truck Simulator as part of the 1.45 update.
But there’s more coming to the game, including ownable cistern trailers (Fuel Cisterns and Silos), gas and truck stops rebranding to further raise authenticity, optional mods support for Convoy (the in-game multiplayer), rain sensor, as well as the option to hide inaccessible road markers.
If you decide to enroll in the open beta and try the 1.45 update for yourself, make sure you right-click on American Truck Simulator in your Steam library, then tap Properties / Betas / public_beta / 1.45. There’s no need to fill in any passwords, so you should be good to go after that.
