American Truck Simulator Update 1.45 Brings New Content for Owners of Wyoming DLC

American Truck Simulator is already a well-established franchise with a huge fanbase, which is why the folks at SCS Software are working hard to bring players new content very often. The US counterpart of the Euro Truck Simulator 2 got a feature-packed update some weeks ago, but American Truck Simulator players will be thrilled to know that developers already have something new in the works.
The 1.45 update for American Truck Simulator will bring a lot of new content, which will be free to all owners of the Wyoming DLC. Although no release for the upcoming update has been provided yet, SCS Software has already shared some details about what’s included in the next free update.
First off, there’s the city of Cody, a small Wyoming town frontier town founded by the legendary Colonel William F. “Buffalo Bill.” This is one of those towns that offers an authentic western experience for players outside of the United States.
It’s also known as the “Rodeo Capital of the World,” so when you happen to visit Cody, don’t miss out on some of its famous landmarks and attractions, including the Buffalo Bills visitor center and the Rodeo Stadium.
In addition, American Truck Simulator players will be able to discover and deliver new industries in Cody, a Truck Trailer service, and a Waste Transfer Station.
The next stop of update 1.45 is US-14, one of the original United States highways of 1926, which starts at the east entrance to the Yellowstone National Park. American Truck Simulator players will be able to drive on US-14 and see iconic landmarks, such as the Buffalo Bill Reservoir and Dam, Pahashka Teepee, as well as the stunning landscapes that Yellowstone typically offers to visitors every year.
Despite the fact that the 1.45 update for American Truck Simulator doesn’t have a release date yet, SCS Software was kind enough to share more than a dozen screenshots that offer players a taste of what’s to come.
