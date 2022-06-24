Upcoming Texas DLC Brings Intermodal Terminals to American Truck Simulator

SCS Software continues to tease new features coming in future Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator updates and DLCs. After announcing plans to redesign the city of Hannover from Euro Truck Simulator 2 in the next major update, developer SCS Software is now hyping up its upcoming Texas DLC for American Truck Simulator.
As the title says, one of the important highlights of the Texas DLC is Intermodal Terminals, special areas where multiple types of transportation meet. Basically, these terminals offer a quick and reliable movement of goods, which, by the way, are stored in whole trailers or containers. This means there’s no need to unpack and repack goods from trains, trucks, or ships.
In this particular case, Texas will feature additional transportation types, in addition to trucks. Trains will play a very important part in these Intermodal Terminals. American Truck Simulator players who buy the Texas DLC will have the chance to see several railway stations on their trucking journeys, as well as many miles of busy railroads.
You’ll be able to visit Intermodal Terminals in the Texas DLC, a place where trucks and trains meet to offer a smooth transition for your goods. If this type of transport piqued your interest, you’ll most likely want to add Texas DLC to your Steam wishlist.
In addition to revealing Intermodal Terminals, SCS Software also released a batch of fresh screenshots showing one of the Intermodal Terminal in the upcoming DLC, as well as some of the railroads that are currently in use.
There are a bunch of other interesting aspects about the Texas DLC that haven’t been detailed yet, but at least we know what to expect: Glass Plant, Space Center, Route 66, Pecan Farms, Airports, Border Patrols, Refineries, Cattle Farms, Courthouses, Weight Stations, Rest Areas, Junctions and many more.
