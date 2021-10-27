Alpine Teases a Metaverse First: Could It Be a Production Version of the GTA?

On February 17, 2021, we told you about the Alpine GTA, a creation from Arseny Kostromin. Back to now, Alpine shared an image on Twitter that reminds us very much of that study with a cryptic message. The brand said we should prepare “for a world and metaverse first.”
People commenting on the tweet immediately remembered the GTA concept made by Kostromin. However, it is the message that deserves our attention at this point, especially the “metaverse” part of it.
Some French websites such as L’Automobile believe that Alpine is referring solely to an NFT – or Non-Fungible Token. That would mean that his vehicle will be only a work of art, destined to collectors. L’Automobile even makes fun of that, asking its readers who is ready to buy the first Alpine that does not exist.
If something belongs to a metaverse, it belongs to a virtual space. However, if you are a Marvel comics reader, it also means that something exists in different universes or dimensions, if you prefer. It could mean that Alpine’s next car will be in virtual and real worlds.
If that is the idea, we don’t think it would be too hard to accomplish with the GTA. It is based on the A110. The GTA would just sit 15 centimeters (5.9 inches) lower than Alpine’s exclusive offer until now.
The hard part would be to give it a six-cylinder air-cooled engine, as Kostromin conceived the original GTA. Emission standards would not allow it to be that way unless it was focused on track-use only. It would also not make sense from an industrial point of view to conceive such an engine for just one limited application.
Whatever it is that Alpine is preparing for its fans, it should be interesting. We’ll keep an eye on future tweets and press releases from the brand. As soon as it reveals its plans, we’ll be here to tell you about them.
Get ready… for a world and metaverse first ????????@animocabrands @REVV_Token @REVV_Racing @nfast_hypercars pic.twitter.com/A72vepheP5— Alpine Cars (@alpinecars) October 25, 2021