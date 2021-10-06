Alpine Officially Confirms Hypercar Entry for 2024 WEC Season

French automaker Alpine has officially confirmed that it will begin racing in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship with a new LMDh hypercar.
The move to a new hybrid hypercar will put Alpine at the pinacle of two different motorsport disciplines, that of endurance racing and formula one.
CEO of Alpine, Laurent Rossi, made the companies intentions clear when he told the media that “by competing in both Formula 1 and endurance, Alpine will be one of the rare brands to be present in the two key disciplines of motorsport...We will make the most of Formula 1 and endurance through technical and technological synergies to gain the advantage over prestigious opponents.”
Having the experience of the two most innovative racing series in the world will surely help Alpine and its parent company Renault to advance faster than rivals. That same advancement will ultimately see some technologies trickle down into road cars.
Renault joins Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, and Porsche in the competition as far as confirmed manufacturers. All global LMDh cars will share the same 50 HP hybrid system but many other components will be individual to the manufacturer in question.
Alpine plans to build its internal combustion engine at its Viry-Chatillon location. The brand has proven its ability to handle endurance racing in recent years by remaining highly competitive and even ending up on the podium at Le Mans this very year with a grandfathered LMP1 class car.
Signatech, the company put in charge of the upcoming LMDh car has been working with Alpine for years and is excited about the new opportunity. Their leader Philippe Sinault said that “this represents the culmination of a common project that began eight years ago, more than ever, we have great ambitions, and are happy to take our collaboration to another dimension. After 32 years of career in motorsport, I long to challenge the most prestigious manufacturers on the planet, with Alpine, a brand that conveys passion and that lives only for victory.”
Clearly, this will be a different type of challenge than Alpine or Signatech is accustomed to but hopefully, they can continue their long history of success.
