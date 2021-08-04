Fly to Space With SpaceX’s First Civilian Mission, but From Your Couch

4 Renault Confirms 4Ever and Says Renault 5 EV Will Cost Less Than the ZOE

More on this:

Alpine Entering the Hot Hatch Game, Rendering Previews Upcoming A 5 EV

The Renault Group , Alpine’s parent company, has made a few big announcements earlier this summer. One of them revolves around the resurrected performance brand, which has several models in the pipeline, including a subcompact hot hatch. 13 photos EV platform, dedicated to electric vehicles, in turn related to the CMF-B architecture that underpins the current Clio, among others.



The construction supports different layouts, and the Renault Group’s Executive Vice President of Engineering, Gilles le Borgne, was quoted by AutoExpress stating that the Alpine car will eschew the normal trend, which is putting electric motors on the rear axle.



Instead, the model will stay true to its iconic predecessor, the ICE -powered Ford Fiesta ST that can do it in 6.5 seconds.



So, how would the



The black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body soldiers on, and the car is finished in the typical Alpine blue, with a contrasting dark roof. The lighter shade can be seen on the brake calipers too, behind the big black wheels, and on the sides of the roof-mounted wing that gives it a motorsport flair.



The ‘5’ was digitally embossed in the headrests of the front bucket seats that feature blue double stitching and metal trim. We would expect other mods inside, yet since this is only a Potentially a take on the Renault 5 Concept , the Alpine model, tentatively dubbed the A 5 (or A5, though Audi would beg to differ), will be based on the CMF-platform, dedicated to electric vehicles, in turn related to the CMF-B architecture that underpins the current Clio, among others.The construction supports different layouts, and the Renault Group’s Executive Vice President of Engineering, Gilles le Borgne, was quoted by AutoExpress stating that the Alpine car will eschew the normal trend, which is putting electric motors on the rear axle.Instead, the model will stay true to its iconic predecessor, the Renault 5 Alpine , by being front-wheel drive. The French company’s official believes that it would need around 6 seconds to complete the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint, which would make it about as quick as the-powered Ford Fiesta ST that can do it in 6.5 seconds.So, how would the Alpine A 5 (name unconfirmed) look like? Probably like a Renault 5 Concept on steroids, kind of like this rendering that comes courtesy of Reichel Car Design. The illustration portrays it with a modified front bumper, two rally-style lamps between the headlights, and LED DRLs further down.The black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body soldiers on, and the car is finished in the typical Alpine blue, with a contrasting dark roof. The lighter shade can be seen on the brake calipers too, behind the big black wheels, and on the sides of the roof-mounted wing that gives it a motorsport flair.The ‘5’ was digitally embossed in the headrests of the front bucket seats that feature blue double stitching and metal trim. We would expect other mods inside, yet since this is only a preliminary rendering , we’ll end the story here and let you zoom in on the pics to see what's changed.