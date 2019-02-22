All Volvo Cars to Have Plug-In Hybrid Variants

As most other carmakers in the industry, Volvo too has promised that by the middle of the next decade the entire lineup of cars it produces will be electrified. This week, the Swedes revealed the steps they will take to make sure that will happen.

For Volvo, the electrification strategy is built around plug-in and mild hybrids.



First, Volvo said that starting this year, the entire lineup of cars it sells – currently comprising under ten main nameplates – will have at least one plug-in hybrid variant.



Secondly, part of the models will also get a mild-hybrid system of sorts, based on a kinetic energy recovery braking system (KERS). All the cars that will use KERS will be included in a new family of cars, one Volvo says it expects to become standard in the not-so-distant future.



Called B, this new family will this year include the KERS-equipped



Other measures taken by Volvo in the engines department include the upgrading of the T8 and T6 plug-in hybrid by fitting them with a new battery and a brake-by-wire battery charging, boosting both of their ranges by about 15 percent.



“In line with our strategy and supported by extremely strong demand, Volvo Cars has upgraded its production capacity so that up to 25 percent of total production can be Twin Engine plug-in hybrid cars,” said the carmaker in a statement.



