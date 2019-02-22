autoevolution

All Volvo Cars to Have Plug-In Hybrid Variants

22 Feb 2019
As most other carmakers in the industry, Volvo too has promised that by the middle of the next decade the entire lineup of cars it produces will be electrified. This week, the Swedes revealed the steps they will take to make sure that will happen.
Of course, electrification does not mean 100% electric, and the use of the former term leaves more than enough room for carmakers to maneuver and still be able to say they kept their promise.

For Volvo, the electrification strategy is built around plug-in and mild hybrids.

First, Volvo said that starting this year, the entire lineup of cars it sells – currently comprising under ten main nameplates – will have at least one plug-in hybrid variant.

Secondly, part of the models will also get a mild-hybrid system of sorts, based on a kinetic energy recovery braking system (KERS). All the cars that will use KERS will be included in a new family of cars, one Volvo says it expects to become standard in the not-so-distant future.

Called B, this new family will this year include the KERS-equipped XC90, and later on the XC60. The system will be made available for both gasoline and diesel engines and is said to bring a reduction in fuel consumption and emissions of about 15 percent.

Other measures taken by Volvo in the engines department include the upgrading of the T8 and T6 plug-in hybrid by fitting them with a new battery and a brake-by-wire battery charging, boosting both of their ranges by about 15 percent.

“In line with our strategy and supported by extremely strong demand, Volvo Cars has upgraded its production capacity so that up to 25 percent of total production can be Twin Engine plug-in hybrid cars,” said the carmaker in a statement.

“In addition, it expects its new ‘B’ badged powertrains to gradually become the new standard, moving it closer to its goal that by the middle of the next decade all of its cars will be electrified."
