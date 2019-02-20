Volvo’s First Electric Trucks Delivered To Customers

February 2019 is a turning point for Volvo Trucks, delivering the first examples of the FL Electric to three companies. A refuse truck went to waste and recycling specialist Renova while a distribution truck will do the heavy lifting for logistics company DB Schenker and partner company TGM.
Part of a pre-series developed in collaboration with Volvo’s customers, the FL Electric will soon be joined by the more powerful FE Electric in the second half of 2019. Availability will be limited to a handful of European markets in the first instance according to the Swedish outfit.
Volvo claims the drivers who’ll operate the electric trucks had test-drives prior to delivery as part of the operator training. Can you imagine Nissan or Tesla doing the same for the Leaf and Model 3? We hardly can, but then again, electric trucks are much rarer than electric passenger cars.
“The drivers were particularly impressed with the responsive driveline, delivering fast and seamless acceleration, and the low noise level,” said Roger Alm, president of Volvo’s truck division. "Our close collaboration with drivers and customers has enabled us to develop, in a short space of time, electrified transport solutions that meet high requirements in terms of performance, driving distances, cargo handling, and vehicle use.”
FL Electric has a gross vehicle weight of 16 tonnes while the FE Electric levels up to a GVW of 27 tonnes. Despite the lack of internal combustion, these babies can haul, alright!
Speaking of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, Volvo Trucks is going greener with the D11 and D13 turbo diesels in the FH, FM, and FMX. The inline-six engine options have been upgraded to meet the Euro 6 Step D emissions regulations, with newities including revised software, improved coating of the exhaust after-treatment system, VDS-5 low-viscous oil, and redesigned piston oil scraper rings.
Volvo Trucks feels the pressure after the EU reached the decision to regulate CO2 emissions from heavy-duty trucks. Because heavy-duty road traffic accounts for 5 percent of total greenhouse emissions in the European Union, average emissions are to be cut by 15 percent starting in 2025 and by 30 percent starting in 2030 compared to 2019 values.
