Volvo V40 Successor Will Be A "Higher-Riding Model"

Turning our attention back to the Autocar.co.uk came up with this possible scenario, citing Lex Kerssemakers. The European boss of Volvo Cars “confirmed that the V40 will not be replaced directly” but “by a higher-riding model.” The thing is, Volkswagen is working on the ID. compact hatchback and Nissan has the Leaf e+, also a hatchback that slots in the C-segment.Killing off the V40 might backfire considering that a high-riding replacement would be more expensive to manufacture, let alone if we’re talking about electrification. Air resistance at high speeds influences driving range, which is why an electric hatchback would make more sense than an electric crossover.“We need to do something more creative, which is why we decided not to replace the V40,” concluded Kerssemakers. Reading between the lines, Volvo’s approach has more to do with the emotional aspect of purchasing a new car and coolness rather than the reducing the price as much as possible while maximizing range.Speaking of CMA-based electric vehicles , the XC40 is up for complete electrification in the near future. Until then, the T5 Twin Engine will have to make do with the 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo from the T3, an electric motor, dual-clutch transmission, 9.7-kWh battery, and front-wheel drive.The Common Module Architecture also serves as the backbone of the 2020 Polestar 2. An electric sedan aimed at the Tesla Model 3, the fastback-styled EV promises 400 horsepower and 300 miles of range (483 kilometers). What’s even better is that Polestar intends to price the 2 on the same level of the Model 3, which starts at 53,000 euros in France and $51,000 in the United States for the Long Range with Dual Motor all-wheel drive.Turning our attention back to the XC40 EV , chief executive officer Hakan Samuelsson declared in July 2018 that pricing would start in the ballpark of $50,000. Considering the Kona EV from Hyundai is $36,450 before the federal tax credit and one segment below the Volvo, you could also argue the XC40 EV is good value.