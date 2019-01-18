autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Volvo V40 Successor Will Be A "Higher-Riding Model"

18 Jan 2019, 11:08 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Not that long ago, Geely started teasing a coupe SUV codenamed FY11. The Chinese automaker developed the yet-unnamed model on the Common Modular Architecture that Volvo uses in the XC40, and hearsay suggests the V40 could be replaced by a coupe SUV.
19 photos
Volvo S90 Ambience ConceptVolvo S90 Ambience ConceptVolvo S90 Ambience ConceptVolvo S90 Ambience ConceptVolvo S90 Ambience ConceptVolvo S90 Ambience ConceptVolvo S90 Ambience ConceptVolvo S90 Ambience ConceptVolvo S90 Ambience ConceptVolvo S90 Ambience ConceptVolvo S90 Ambience ConceptVolvo S90 Ambience ConceptVolvo S90 Ambience ConceptVolvo S90 Ambience ConceptVolvo S90 Ambience ConceptVolvo S90 Ambience ConceptVolvo S90 Ambience ConceptVolvo S90 Ambience Concept
Autocar.co.uk came up with this possible scenario, citing Lex Kerssemakers. The European boss of Volvo Cars “confirmed that the V40 will not be replaced directly” but “by a higher-riding model.” The thing is, Volkswagen is working on the ID. compact hatchback and Nissan has the Leaf e+, also a hatchback that slots in the C-segment.

Killing off the V40 might backfire considering that a high-riding replacement would be more expensive to manufacture, let alone if we’re talking about electrification. Air resistance at high speeds influences driving range, which is why an electric hatchback would make more sense than an electric crossover.

“We need to do something more creative, which is why we decided not to replace the V40,” concluded Kerssemakers. Reading between the lines, Volvo’s approach has more to do with the emotional aspect of purchasing a new car and coolness rather than the reducing the price as much as possible while maximizing range.

Speaking of CMA-based electric vehicles, the XC40 is up for complete electrification in the near future. Until then, the T5 Twin Engine will have to make do with the 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo from the T3, an electric motor, dual-clutch transmission, 9.7-kWh battery, and front-wheel drive.

The Common Module Architecture also serves as the backbone of the 2020 Polestar 2. An electric sedan aimed at the Tesla Model 3, the fastback-styled EV promises 400 horsepower and 300 miles of range (483 kilometers). What’s even better is that Polestar intends to price the 2 on the same level of the Model 3, which starts at 53,000 euros in France and $51,000 in the United States for the Long Range with Dual Motor all-wheel drive.

Turning our attention back to the XC40 EV, chief executive officer Hakan Samuelsson declared in July 2018 that pricing would start in the ballpark of $50,000. Considering the Kona EV from Hyundai is $36,450 before the federal tax credit and one segment below the Volvo, you could also argue the XC40 EV is good value.
Volvo V40 CMA Volvo EV crossover
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
VOLVO models:
VOLVO Polestar 1VOLVO Polestar 1 CoupeVOLVO S60VOLVO S60 Lower PremiumVOLVO V60VOLVO V60 MediumVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactAll VOLVO models  
 
 