Lynk & Co 04 Spied Again Undergoing Winter Testing: Raised Suspension on a Hatch

So far, Volvo hasn't applied its platform experience to the V40, even though rumors talked about it and a new S40 coming to market last year. But their partners at Lynk & Co are trying with the 04, which was spied undergoing winter testing.
Now, our last encounter with the 04 was in January 2018, almost a full year ago. Since then, some of the camouflage has come off, but we're more interested in the extra info we've acquired. According to official statements from the Chinese parent company, some of the models will be produced at the Volvo factory in Belgium.

Chinese phone makers like Huawei or Xiaomi have proven that Western markets are ready for their high-end goods. But sometimes, a little encouragement is needed, like "designed in California" with a "camera by Leica," or "assembled in Europe. Remember that Geely is now the third highest-earning manufacturer in China.

Cosmetically, the 04 shares design cues with the three models that came before it. That means a split headlight design that makes the front end look high and chunky. Despite this and a raised suspension setup, the 04 is not like the Volvo XC40. Instead, it reminds us of the Cross Country version of the V40, which we fondly remember from a few years back. It's even got the same odd combo of dual exhaust, a diffuser and off-road cladding.

This car is probably going to be offered with only two engine configurations, a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder with 150 HP and a 2-liter with 190 Hp. Both are turbocharged and matched to auto gearboxes. A bit later down the road, the plug-in system developed around the 1.5L will also be adapted.

If this ever makes it to European showrooms, which it might since China isn't big on hatchbacks, a diesel 2-liter might also be a good idea. Volvo has a few of those, including one that's got compressed air for quick turbo boost.
