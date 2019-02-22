Animals You Can Cram Into a Vauxhall Zafira: 2 Sheep, a Goat, a Deer, a Parrot

A Vauxhall Zafira is a pretty spacious car but just in case you were wondering exactly how spacious it is, the latest viral video is here to set the record straight: it’s big enough to fit 2 sheep, one goat, one deer, one parrot and a (human) driver. Preferably, Dr. Doolittle.

Sam Litten of Salford, UK, was on his way to a car wash the other day, when he thought he noticed something very strange in the back of the car riding in front of him. He also noticed that the other motorists would look at the car – an older Vauxhall Zafira , you guessed it – and laugh out loud.That’s when he decided to start recording on his cell phone, he tells Manchester Evening News . Surely, if there was something in that car that would bring such merriment to drivers, it was worth documenting.As it turns out, Sam was right. As he approached the car, he made out the outlines of several animals crammed inside. He says he saw at least one goat, one deer, two sheep and a parrot, all chilling inside, while their human owner was driving them to their destination – whatever that might have been.All seemed comfortable and not panicked, almost as if they’d done this before, Sam says. Still, we should add, that doesn’t mean that what the driver did was legal: transporting live animals without proper restrictions and storage is illegal and potentially dangerous.“I saw what I thought was a dog in the back. It looked like it had a beak,” Sam tells the publication. “I just thought it was hilarious. I have got no idea why the driver had them in the car. You would think it was a farmer, but then there was also a parrot. I saw the guy in the car, he just seemed normal. He looked like an average person. He didn't seem fazed by it. He seemed pretty complacent.”Unfazed though he was, the driver could have still been fined if police had pulled him over.