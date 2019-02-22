autoevolution

Animals You Can Cram Into a Vauxhall Zafira: 2 Sheep, a Goat, a Deer, a Parrot

22 Feb 2019, 12:20 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
A Vauxhall Zafira is a pretty spacious car but just in case you were wondering exactly how spacious it is, the latest viral video is here to set the record straight: it’s big enough to fit 2 sheep, one goat, one deer, one parrot and a (human) driver. Preferably, Dr. Doolittle.
6 photos
Land Rover offers UK drivers a 5-star Pet Pack with pet accessoriesLand Rover offers UK drivers a 5-star Pet Pack with pet accessoriesLand Rover offers UK drivers a 5-star Pet Pack with pet accessoriesLand Rover offers UK drivers a 5-star Pet Pack with pet accessoriesLand Rover offers UK drivers a 5-star Pet Pack with pet accessories
Sam Litten of Salford, UK, was on his way to a car wash the other day, when he thought he noticed something very strange in the back of the car riding in front of him. He also noticed that the other motorists would look at the car – an older Vauxhall Zafira, you guessed it – and laugh out loud.

That’s when he decided to start recording on his cell phone, he tells Manchester Evening News. Surely, if there was something in that car that would bring such merriment to drivers, it was worth documenting.

As it turns out, Sam was right. As he approached the car, he made out the outlines of several animals crammed inside. He says he saw at least one goat, one deer, two sheep and a parrot, all chilling inside, while their human owner was driving them to their destination – whatever that might have been.

All seemed comfortable and not panicked, almost as if they’d done this before, Sam says. Still, we should add, that doesn’t mean that what the driver did was legal: transporting live animals without proper restrictions and storage is illegal and potentially dangerous.

“I saw what I thought was a dog in the back. It looked like it had a beak,” Sam tells the publication. “I just thought it was hilarious. I have got no idea why the driver had them in the car. You would think it was a farmer, but then there was also a parrot. I saw the guy in the car, he just seemed normal. He looked like an average person. He didn't seem fazed by it. He seemed pretty complacent.”

Unfazed though he was, the driver could have still been fined if police had pulled him over.

Vauxhall vauxhall zafira lol animal viral video UK
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Latest car models:
GMC AcadiaGMC Acadia Medium SUVBENTLEY Bentayga SpeedBENTLEY Bentayga Speed Large SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 