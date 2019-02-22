2020 Volvo XC90 Gets KERS, Adds a B to Its Name

Starting this year, every car manufactured by Volvo will have a plug-in hybrid variant. Until that moment, some of them will be getting an extra B badge to go with their names. That means the respective cars are fitted with systems meant to make them greener than their non-B counterparts still on the market.

44 photos SUV , which as of this year will be offered with a kinetic energy recovery braking system (KERS) to go with its engines. The system will help the car achieve a 15 percent reduction in fuel consumption and emissions.



Alognside the existing T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid variant of the XC90, the KERS-equipped one is hoped will draw an increasing number of customers to the brand and its now greener flagship SUV.



Taking advantage of the launch of the 2020 variant on the XC90, Volvo took the liberty to update it a bit, giving it a minor facelift both outside and inside.



On the exterior, the car features a more modern grille, enhanced by the use of new wheels and updated exterior colors. On the interior, new materials, including a wool blend, are being offered.



Other than that, the car retains all the features that made the model a hit since its introduction in 2015 – 320,000 units sold since.



Safety systems include blind spot information, automatic brake, oncoming lane mitigation and cross traffic alert. Apple Carplay and Android Auto are standard, and the Sensus infotainment system has been further tweaked.



Volvo will start making the XC90 with KERS in May, at the company’s facility in Torslanda, Sweden. The model can already be ordered but has not announced pricing for the most important markets



