All-New Porsche 911 GT2 Comes Naturally After 992 GT3 & RS, Albeit Only in CGI

The German sports car and SUV (plus EV) maker again showed that no such things as challenging times exist for the one percenter, complete with record financial results. And it is all thanks to the ‘mundane’ crossover SUV roster, frankly, as far as the sales are concerned. But the real hype always comes from a different place.
Sure, the compact Macan and mid-size Cayenne luxury crossover SUVs are Porsche’s kings and queens of deliveries, all around the world. But let us be frank – people buy them because they have the same branding as one of the most beloved sports car series in history, aka the Porsche 911. That is where the hype comes from, at least in big part, thanks to the continued success of the storied model.
The 911 (aka Nine Eleven or ‘Neunelfer’ in German) was born as a two-door 2+2 performance model in the autumn of 1964, and the sports section of the automotive industry has never been the same, ever since. Throughout many generations, divided into just two eras (air- and water-cooled engines), the series has elevated and refined the rear flat-six mill with RWD (or AWD) formula to the brink of perfection. Currently, the blueprint is epitomized by the 992 series.
The latest (and arguably greatest) iteration, which is the eighth in the lineage, has been around since late 2018. And that is enough time for the German automaker to churn out its usual high number of variables, including Carrera, Carrera 4, Carrera S, Carrera GTS, Targa 4 & 4S & GTS, plus Turbo and Turbo S models with two-door coupe, Targa top, and convertible body styles. Of course, the company was also keen on rocking some special series and limited editions like the Sport Classic or the recent 911 Dakar.
But when speaking of the special variants, one can never stray too far from the GT models – aka the GT3 and GT2, plus their respective RS siblings. To this date, Porsche has already created the track-influenced 992 GT3 (including GT3 Touring) and 992 GT3 RS monsters. But following the company’s natural progression to the extremes, there is still one major absentee from the pack – aka the 992 Turbo S-based 911 GT2 (RS)! The high-performance track-focused model – which is a lighter yet stronger take on the Turbos – first appeared in 1993 for the 993 series and then was continuously developed throughout the 996, 997, and 991 generations – now sold only as the GT2 RS.
Alas, what if Porsche decided to go back to the GT2 roots and make the 992 series the representative of two flagship models, just like it did with the GT3 and GT3 RS? Well, that may not happen in the real world, but across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, anything is possible, of course. As such, here is virtual automotive artist Emre Husmen, simply titled emrEHusmen on social media, who has recently decided that the Porsche 992-series saga needs to continue – virtually, and first with an unofficial 993-inspired 992-series Porsche 911 GT2.
There is no need to take our word for granted regarding the direct callback, as the pixel master gives extensive explanations regarding his vision in the description of his social media post that is embedded below. What matters most, if our two cents are allowed on the CGI matter, is that the digital expert remastered the 992-series Porsche 911 to accept a GT2 body kit that connects the dots between past, present, and future in a spectacular 3D way.
Plus, in his opinion, the changes do not stop there, at the styling level, as he also has CGI recommendations regarding the massive wheels (Fuchs-style, of course) and technical specifications. In short, the latter would include stuff like a GT3 RS (or Dakar) suspension, plus an engine capable of churning out no less than 800 horsepower! So, quite a bit more than the 641-horsepower 992 Turbo S, right?
