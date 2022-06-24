Alfa Romeo Turns 112 Today, Celebrates With Valtteri Bottas and an F1 Car in Milan

Alfa Romeo celebrates 112 years since it was founded, on this day, in 1910. The Italian brand went ahead and brought up its F1 single-seater in Milan, the city where the marque was born, and had Valtteri Bottas drive it in several iconic places in the city.
The tour started from the Piazza Duomo, which is the square where Milan's Dome is located, and it then went through the streets of downtown Milan at dawn.
Valtteri and his Alfa Romeo C42 race car visited Piazza San Babila, Porta Nuova – the city's stunning Central Station, as well as the City Life district. The tour was concluded at Gattamelata, which is a place with a strong historical significance.
Back there, in 1910, Alfa Romeo had established its first production site, which is known as Portello. We are referring to 95, Strada del Portello, which is the place where the brand had its first plant. The site is now called Gatamelata, but that is not what matters today.
What you need to know about the spot is that the marque has its latest flagship store on there, and is the place where the company introduces its new brand identity to the world. Visitors will also find a business park, complete with a green area.
The capital of fashion was wakened today with the sound of Alfa Romeo's Formula 1 race car, and it looks like the Italians cannot wait to show us what they have in store.
All we know is that Valtteri is in eighth place in the driver's standings with 46 points to his name, which should be a reason to celebrate, as well as motivation to continue working on improving the marque's results.
The company that was initially founded as Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili, which started by making Darracq (a French brand) vehicles under license, ended up becoming synonymous with passion, Italian DNA, and managed to capture the hearts and minds of millions. Mind you, before being Alfa, the company that is now Alfa was called Societa Italiana Automobili Darracq, which was founded in 1906.
Alfa's ties with France were initially cut after the license deal was concluded, but today, within Stellantis, the Italian marque is, once again, involved with an automaker from the Hexagon. As you can observe, some things do change in over 110 years, while others do not.
Regardless, today we celebrate the brand that gave Enzo Ferrari his start in competition, as well as the one that made Henry Ford say that he tips his hat when he sees one go by. At the time, back in 1939, the founder of the Ford Motor Company made the famous remark about the Italian brand after witnessing Tazio Nuvolari, Juan Manuel Fangio, and Enzo Ferrari dominate Le Mans.
Valtteri and his Alfa Romeo C42 race car visited Piazza San Babila, Porta Nuova – the city's stunning Central Station, as well as the City Life district. The tour was concluded at Gattamelata, which is a place with a strong historical significance.
Back there, in 1910, Alfa Romeo had established its first production site, which is known as Portello. We are referring to 95, Strada del Portello, which is the place where the brand had its first plant. The site is now called Gatamelata, but that is not what matters today.
What you need to know about the spot is that the marque has its latest flagship store on there, and is the place where the company introduces its new brand identity to the world. Visitors will also find a business park, complete with a green area.
The capital of fashion was wakened today with the sound of Alfa Romeo's Formula 1 race car, and it looks like the Italians cannot wait to show us what they have in store.
All we know is that Valtteri is in eighth place in the driver's standings with 46 points to his name, which should be a reason to celebrate, as well as motivation to continue working on improving the marque's results.
The company that was initially founded as Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili, which started by making Darracq (a French brand) vehicles under license, ended up becoming synonymous with passion, Italian DNA, and managed to capture the hearts and minds of millions. Mind you, before being Alfa, the company that is now Alfa was called Societa Italiana Automobili Darracq, which was founded in 1906.
Alfa's ties with France were initially cut after the license deal was concluded, but today, within Stellantis, the Italian marque is, once again, involved with an automaker from the Hexagon. As you can observe, some things do change in over 110 years, while others do not.
Regardless, today we celebrate the brand that gave Enzo Ferrari his start in competition, as well as the one that made Henry Ford say that he tips his hat when he sees one go by. At the time, back in 1939, the founder of the Ford Motor Company made the famous remark about the Italian brand after witnessing Tazio Nuvolari, Juan Manuel Fangio, and Enzo Ferrari dominate Le Mans.