Alfa Romeo F1 Races With a New Livery, Fans Are Split About It

Alfa Romeo F1 decided it’s time for a livery update. The team wants to celebrate a very important moment for the Italian marque at the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, so they went bold with the color scheme. Some fans are happy about it, while others think it’s not going to improve anything. Here’s what it signifies.
Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen changed their racing car’s look. It now sports red, white, green, and some black for the sake of contrast and to save money. The darker hue has been applied mostly on the sides and the back wing, while colors can be seen on the surfaces that fight with air resistance and try to protect what’s inside the open-wheeled vehicle.
Alfa Romeo says it wants to celebrate the launch of the all-new Tonale for the European market. This color scheme update also announces that some countries have already received their demo units, and prospect clients can go and check them out or even schedule a test drive.
The green hue is reminiscent of the shade called Montreal Green which was used on the launch model of the crossover SUV. As is expected from the brand that made a lot of people unable to describe their cars without adding “passion” into the mix, the new livery for the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is also a tribute to the Italian tricolor. Everything you see has been developed by Alfa Romeo’s Centro Stile, which is the marque’s in-house design department.
The F1 racing team also says green is used to remind everyone that Tonale is electrified, and it underlines that a final transition towards sustainable mobility has begun.
Not all the team's fans - known as Alfisti - are convinced that this is a good move. Some joked on Twitter and asked Alfa Romeo if they're trying to tell everyone that they're now from Mexico, while others pointed their finger at "another marketing idea." On the other hand, the majority are happy with the update. We're also thinking the racing car looks good with the darker green. Don't hesitate to share your thoughts with us about it!
Alfa Romeo Tonale is a small SUV that’s trying to compete with BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Audi Q5. This C-segment is crowded in the European and American markets, so Tonale will have a tough mission ahead of it.
Alfa Romeo F1 currently stands in 5th place in the 2022 F1 Constructor’s Championship. Its two drivers – Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou – are in 8th and 18th place, respectively.
Alfa Romeo is part of Stellantis Group. More specific details about the livery change are available in the press release down below.
The 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix begins on Friday.
