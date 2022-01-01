Alfa Romeo “GTL” Looks Like the Hot Little Italian Coupe an Entire World Is Waiting For

Just like some automakers, certain virtual artists are not coming up with new projects regularly. And it’s probably for the best, as they have more time to chisel everything towards perfection.
Design perfection, that is. Because as far as Alfa Romeo is concerned, many car aficionados know very well the Italian automaker has a more than shady reliability record of accomplishment. But we are not here to discuss its technical difficulties.
But rather its lack of an “affordable” two-door coupe, now that its 4C Coupe is gone in search of greener pastures across automotive Valhalla. Of course, even affordability is a relative term when talking about the legendary Italian car manufacturer. But we have a feeling that it could be part of the virtual tender book if this pixel master had a way to make his dream come true.
Just like Alfa, Matteo Gentile, the virtual artist behind the mattegentile account on social media, isn’t coming up with new projects too often. But when his imagination bursts onto the social media scene, it’s clearly something to behold. In crimson and white, as far as his new Alfa Romeo “GTL” virtual project is concerned.
Logically, based on the name, we can only assume that we are dealing with a potential successor for Alfa Romeo’s cool GT (Type 937) two-door coupe produced between 2003 and 2010. Because it hasn’t been gone for long, its sleek design remains fresh in our memory. But it seems the CGI expert has found a way to beat it.
Naturally, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so we are not going to hold it against anyone if this wishful thinking little Italian coupe is not to everyone’s liking. But the pixel master did try to convince us by creating a lot of POVs. And as far as our own two cents are concerned, something smaller and more affordable than Alfa’s Giulia and Stelvio could go a long way towards lifting sales. At least hypothetically.
