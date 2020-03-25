Alfa Romeo City Hybrid Rendering is a Troll BMW i3

It wasn't uncommon for automakers to try and collaborate on city cars or hybrids that they didn't really want to build. Probably the best example of this is the Aston Martin Cygnet, named after a baby bird and based on the Toyota iQ.
But did you ever wonder what would have happened if Alfa Romeo would have needed a hybrid or fully electric city car?
The Italian brand may have gotten extremely lucky, building mainly small cars for many years and having access to Fiat's small platforms. Some say the Giulietta and MiTo are best forgotten, but we think they'll be collectibles if we can figure out which versions are sufficiently reliable.
Moving our attention to early 2010s Bavaria for a few seconds, we find that BMW is heavily invested in the EV and hybrid business. The i3 and i8 appear game-changing at first, but as sales rapidly diminish, it would have been nice to have another company interested in a re-branding project for the sake of lowering its corporate emissions.
Thus, this funky rendering is born, the "Alfa Romeo City Hybrid" by Aksyonov Nikita. Anybody should be able to see that this is an i3 with the face of an Alfa Romeo, probably the Giulia. But the real party is at the back. There, the abomination sports quad exhaust pipes, a large diffuser and the taillights from a MiTo. What's more, we're big fans of yellow paint on the sidewalls of performance tires.
So does Alfa ever need to make something like this? Probably, though not with any help from BMW. It's far more likely that they'll use a Peugeot 208 platform or even the one Fiat is supposed to be working on. Last year, they did show the city-sized Centoventi concept that's supposed to be ready for production in a few years. Needless to say, that won't have quad exhausts and P Zero tires.
