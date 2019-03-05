Mopar-Backed Fiat Centoventi Is the Epitome of Modularity

Over the years, the number of customization options for cars, regardless of their make and model, has increased dramatically. Yet rarely do customers get the chance to choose the disposition of available spaces, sor instance, or have at their disposal a vast number of plug-and-play possibilities.

42 photos



The model shown at Palexpo is a concept, developed together with American partner Mopar. Fiat seems determined to turn the car into a production version, possibly included in the lineup of the next



The Centoventi – named so in honor of the carmaker’s 120th anniversary – will be built in just one livery, a canvas of sorts on which customers to add pretty much anything: roofs, bumpers, wheel covers, external wrappings and much more, creating unique cars based on the same model.



More importantly, the car’s cockpit is modular, meaning it can be reconfigured to accommodate from two to four people. The dashboard is full of holes needed to fit a wide variety of plug-and-play components “of any shape and function.” Some of these components, like cup-holders, can be 3D-printed on the spot to the customer’s specifications.



Being a car of its time, the Centoventi is packed with high tech gadgetry, starting with the touchscreens and ending with the 50 Watts solar panel. Expect to see the Centoventi at the center of future advertising campaigns, thanks to the tailgate’s ability to display whatever message the driver tells it to.



The car is of course electric, using a standard battery good for only 100 km (62 miles). That might seem tiny, but remember the modularity we mentioned earlier? That comes in handy here as well, as the car can be modified to accommodate three more batteries of equal range. If that’s still not enough, a fifth one can be inserted under the seat, bringing the total range to some 500 km (310 miles).



