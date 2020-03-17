Alfa Romeo 8C-R Tazio Concept Looks Like a Koennigsegg Rival

The Giulia and Stelvio are decent, but we can't help thinking that Alfa Romeo should have become an exotic automaker. These Italians are not very good at the boring mass-market commuter car but can design stuff that looks fast standing still.
Unfortunately, this Alfa "concept" is nothing one their agenda. Instead, we are dealing with the work of industrial/car designer Arseny Kostromin and his fierce-looking 8C-R Tazio.
The 8C was more of a GT, an expensive collector's toy derived from the Maserati coupe. However, this Tazio is supposed to be a road-going race car with all the practicality of a hypercar.
Squint or look at it from certain angles and you might not see an Alfa Romeo at all. The Russian native was worked for numerous companies over the years, including Renault or Volkswagen. If the Genesis Essentia tickled your EV fancy, you have him to thank for it, and probably the Mint too. However, Arseny's best work is probably with Koenigsegg, on their hugely impressive Gemera.
The concept is meant to be a tribute to Alfa Romeo on its 110th birthday and started out as a modernized Disco Volante. However, after several years of study and thinking, it began to take shape as a street-legal machine that would still be able to compete in the FIA WEC Hypercar racing series.
As such, it's got a naturally aspirated V12 engine and sequential gearbox as the structural elements. The F1-style cabin bolts onto that and is extremely tight for better airflow.
"It became clear, that package that I had created is so much different to Disco Volante layout, so I had to find another name for it. Alfa Romeo C8-R Tazio. Named after legendary racing driver Tazio Nuvolari, a hero, who wrote Alfa Romeo motor racing history. That name gave my project a different dimension, since there was no heritage pressure on my shoulders anymore," the designer explains in his post on Behance.
Still, some elements from the Disco Volante sketches are kept. For example low shoulder theme, cabin structure with wrap-around windshield, and some details for the rear end.
