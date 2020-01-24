2020 Genesis Super Bowl Ad "Young Luxury" Has John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Car commercials have become less and less funny over the past few years, even the ones for the Super Bowl. But Genesis seems to have something going on with its first such ad, which will feature one of our favorite celebrity couples in the world, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen.
The Genesis brand is definitely young, but we love it. It's got the sporty, potent G70 sedan, some crazy new styling to make Germans seem stuffy and an SUV. That's right, the GV80 was just revealed in Korea, and even though it won't be available for some time, this is the focus of the first Genesis Super Bowl commercial.
“Launching GV80 in North America during the Super Bowl offers us exponential visibility for the Genesis brand at the national, and to some extent global, level,” said Mark Del Rosso, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America. “With John and Chrissy showcasing their signature charm, we will give our first SUV the running room to compete and win.”
Apparently, John and Chrissy were already Genesis' spokes-coupe, but we didn't know that. All we know is that everybody dances to "All of Me" at their wedding and Chrissy just has everything figured out, from being a mom to rocking a bikini and being an inspiration.
The spot will premiere on Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, January 28. What you're seeing below are just some short teaser videos, which likely have almost nothing to do with the actual commercial. And it's just the beginning, as "Young Luxury" will become a big campaign throughout the year.
"Young Luxury," is that what New Money buys? Cause we always thought that's a Lamborghini Urus. Though, all things considered, the GV80 is pretty interesting. Based on what we know right now, it's going to undercut the BMW X5 in terms of price while offering a more powerful engine.
