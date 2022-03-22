autoevolution
Ajax Goalkeeper Andre Onana Involved in Car Crash, Leaves Uninjured

22 Mar 2022, 13:56 UTC ·
Andre Onana is currently in his home country, getting ready to play for Cameroon's national team. But on his way to practice, he was involved in a car crash. He managed to leave uninjured, but you can’t say the same about his Range Rover.
Andre Onana Car Crash
Andre Onana Car CrashAndre Onana Car CrashAndre Onana Car CrashAndre Onana Car CrashAndre Onana Car Crash
The 25-year-old goalkeeper was traveling to Yaounde, the capital of his home country, Cameroon, when his car reportedly hit another one, on Tuesday, March 22, at 7:45 am. According to a source, there were three vehicles involved in the crash. Onana was fortunate enough to leave unscathed.

Onana, who is currently the goalkeeper of the professional Dutch soccer team Ajax and is one the best shot-stoppers currently playing in Europe, was on his way to Cameroon camp in Douala, to get ready for their game in their World Cup play-off against Algeria.

A witness of the crash shared horrifying pictures of the aftermath of the crash. The soccer star’s Range Rover SUV had smashed into a Toyota SUV that came from the opposite side, and the damage shows both bonnets destroyed, with the ground covered in debris.

Onana sustained no injuries and continued his journey in a different car. The drivers also walked away unharmed.

According to Onana's agent Albert Botines, he was a passenger in the Range Rover. According to De Telegraaf, Botines said, "I have just spoken to André over the phone. He was not the driver of the car and is doing well. He is fine."

Despite the incident, the Champions League semi-finalist is still on course to play for Cameroon in their crucial World Cup game on Friday.

When it comes to his future in the Netherlands, Onana recently announced he would not extend his contract with Ajax when it expires in June. He joined the club in 2016 and won two Eredivisie titles. Instead, he’s open “to look for a new challenge.” He will be looking for it in Milan, apparently, as he is to sign a multi-year contract with Internazionale.

Luckily, all his plans remain on track, after the horrific car crash.

