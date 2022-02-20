Arsenal's Ian Wright Involved in Serious Car Accident, Praises His "Amazing" Driver

Ian Wright, MBE, has starred as a forward for Crystal Palace and later Arsenal, and he is currently a television and radio presenter. The 58-year-old can pride himself on a $20 million net worth, and has owned some powerful and expensive cars.Back in the day, in 2004, the famous British soccer player totaled his Ferrari 360 Spider, although he managed to escape the car crash without a scratch (you can check out the picture in the gallery). Later on, he admitted that he was in the wrong, as he wanted to test the supercar to its limits.Now, the former soccer hero was involved in a new accident, but this time of no fault of his. Wright was on his way to Manchester to film Match of the Day on Saturday, February 19, when the car he was in reportedly lost control, and was forced to stop on the side of the M56 due to “water on the road.” Luckily, there were no victims involved in the crash.For the last few days, the UK has been having adverse weather conditions, due to Storm Dudley, Eunice, and now, possibly, a third one called Franklin.Although Ian Wright didn’t mention the vehicle he was in at the time, he stopped on the side of the road to share a selfie of himself, and his heavily damaged vehicle behind. He took the time to praise his “amazing driver Jay,” and also gave a nod to “the brilliant emergency services.”In the shared picture, the former Arsenal star was grinning, and seemed thankful he made it out without a scratch. He also advised others to “be careful out there.”