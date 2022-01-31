Marc Meadors Crashed His +220-MPH Camaro at Bradenton, Only the Car and Ego Suffered

Who says that drag racing is just to push a pedal and a lever, and that's it, should watch this and shut it. Marc Meadors proved that even with a top-spec car and a pro driver, things can go south faster than some people could switch from park to drive.
The U.S. Street National event started last week at the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida. Racers from around the country gathered into one of the most anticipated events of the winter. Most race tracks are closed during this time of the year, but not in Florida. So even if some snow threatened the sunny state and a Freeze Watch was issued for the Tampa area, the Bradenton event dared to go ahead with the qualifying and the races.
One of the contenders was Marc Meadors, whose '69 Camaro SS got to 221,6 mph (356,6 kph) in December 2021. He is the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association CEO and entered the testing phase at the Bradenton drag strip. After warming up the tires, he jumped off the line just in time when the Christmas tree lit. Unfortunately, after just a few yards, his left rear tires started to bounce and sent the car on a side, on two wheels, right into the protection wall.
From this moment, anything bad could happen. However, in the No 434 Corvette, his competitor made the right call and slowed down. Marc Meadors managed to regain control of the car but went on the other lane before slowing down on his side of the track. Fortunately, the driver was not hurt during the crash. We watched the video in slow-motion and saw that Marc tried to control the slide. He did the best he could, and as long as no one was hurt, we consider this as big as a victory.
And if things like this can happen to the best of us in a controlled environment, it can happen on the streets as well. That's why it is not wise to race on the streets, not to mention illegally. But here, the other driver played his role well and made a big difference between a crash and a disastrous result.
