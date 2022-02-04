Reporter Who Got Hit by Car on Live TV Tells the Story on Ellen, “She Hit Me Perfectly"

You know how you always expect your last day at work to go smoothly? But not for Tori Yorgey. Her last day on the job involved her getting hit by a car.But there’s no bad blood between Yorgey and the woman who hit her while being on air on NBC. The video went viral immediately and everyone was concerned, even though she got up laughing and continued to report.As she was a guest on The Ellen Show, she explained that it probably had to do with “adrenaline,” but the car didn’t hit her too bad, and she was trying to “reassure” herself that everything was okay.“I was sore for a couple days after, but she didn’t hit super-fast,” Yorgey said. “She hit me really perfectly if you think about it, because she pushed me, and I just went into the camera, and it fell down.”What was midway between funny and scary was that, as she got back up and set up the camera, she revealed that “this isn’t the first time I’ve been hit by a car.” The reporter explained to Ellen that, when she was in college, “a guy rolled a stop and did hit me, but it wasn’t hard.”Yorgey also addressed the anchor in the studio, who seemed impassive when he heard she was hit by a car. “He’s the kindest person in the whole wide world,” she said, adding that he cannot see what happens on the field, and called her immediately during commercial break to make sure she was okay.Luckily, besides presenting her with a bright blue jacket covered in flashing lights that would make her visible, Ellen also surprised her with an all-expenses-paid vacation at a five-star resort. Maybe she’ll manage not to get hit by a car for the third time.