Mets' Pete Alonso Involved in Car Crash, Wife Shares Pictures of Crashed Ford

Mets star Pete Alonso was involved in a pretty terrifying car crash, but, luckily, he managed to walk away unharmed, which can’t be said of the vehicle, a Ford Super Duty F-250, which flipped over several times, like in an action movie.
On Sunday, Mets star Pete Alonso was involved in a brutal car crash on his way to training. On Monday, he explained how he was T-boned in Tampa, Florida, by a man who ran a red light. "Yesterday was a really close experience to death," the 27-year-old said. "My car flipped over probably about three times."
The first baseman, who is also nicknamed “Polar Bear,” explained that he is “really thankful to be alive,” and that he had to kick the windshield to get out of the crashed vehicle.
Shortly after his interview, his wife, Haley Alonso, shared a video showing the aftermath of the crash. Their vehicle, a white Ford Super Duty F-250 was landed on its side.
"A distracted driver ran a red light going at an extremely fast rate and hit directly into Pete’s truck," Haley said in the caption of the videos.
She explained: "I was in my car following behind him and saw the whole thing happen in front of me. Once the car struck the side of his truck, it flipped 3 times and slid into where you see it in these videos."
Haley also cautioned everyone to be careful, follow the law and the necessary safety rules: “Life can be taken from us in an instant. Please do not drive distracted and wear your seatbelt. This happened 5 minutes from our house, it can happen anytime, anywhere.”
In the video, we can also see the vehicle that hit him, and, surprisingly, doesn’t look like it took as much of a hit as Alonso's pickup truck did. There is no information whether the other driver was harmed, but Pete was able to walk away with a “single scratch on his arm,” his wife added.
Here is more from Pete Alonso on his accident and how blessed he feels to be alive: pic.twitter.com/eOKxeSK0nH— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 14, 2022