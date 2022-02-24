Soccer Player Buys Insurance Right After Crashing His BMW, Now Gets Hefty Fine

Soccer player Pa Omar Mbowe has crashed his BMW into three parked cars. The first thing he did? Went online and purchased an insurance policy. Still, he found himself hit with a hefty fine.
Insurance policies are there to help you in case of an accident – whether you use them or not is based on your driving skills, and, why not, luck. But you should always have one, because that’s the law. Also, why not have your back covered, just in case?
But not everyone thinks so, and a lot of people drive without giving it a second thought. Like soccer player Pa Omar Mbowe.
The 25-year-old, who has played professionally for clubs including Macclesfield Town F.C., crashed into three parked cars with his BMW.
But the first thing Pa Omar Mbowe did after the crash was to go online and purchase a one-hour insurance policy, hoping it would cover his back after smashing the vehicles a couple of years ago, and now we found out the repercussions.
The incident happened in the south of Manchester on April 29, 2018, when Mbowe backed his BMW 116i Sport into the back of a parked car. But that wasn’t all, because the car he hit bounced into the next car, which hit another one. Then, the soccer star took out an insurance policy between 6:20 am and 7:20 am.
Mbowe claimed the crash happened because he was trying to avoid a pothole when traveling through Hulme at 6:35 am, which was 15 minutes after his policy started. However, the insurance company received a call from another firm, claiming the soccer player was involved in an accident with one of their policyholders, after he fell asleep at the wheel at 7 am.
The insurer referred the case to the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) due to the discrepancies in the stories, and the fact that he bought the policy just minutes before the accident.
Last Friday, on February 18, the Manchester Magistrates Court revealed they sentenced Mbowe for one count of fraud by false representation, receiving a 12-month community order to do 60 hours of unpaid work. Plus, he has to pay a fine of approximately $4,300 (£3,695) in compensation to the owners of the parked cars.
News about his punishment broke today, and Abdelkader Rezkallah, police staff investigator at City of London Police, said via Manchester Evening News: "The fact that Mbowe managed to take out a one-hour policy after the accident shows just how quick and easy it is to be covered before heading out on the road. There is no excuse for driving uninsured.”
