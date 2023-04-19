AIDA Cruises Hits a Clean Energy Milestone for the German Cruising Industry

Several things can be done to transform maritime transportation into a clean sector. When it comes to cruising, one way is to introduce new-generation ships that can run on LNG (liquefied natural gas). Another way is to provide onshore power supplies in ports all over the world. That's still far in the future, but each step counts.
At the beginning of this year, the Port of San Diego announced a huge achievement for the cruise industry. Two ships, the Disney Wonder and the Insignia were supplied with shore power at the same time. This was an industry first, marking the dawn of a new era for this port. From then on, two cruise ships would be able to get shore power simultaneously.
The Port authorities claimed that by operating two shore power outlets, the overall toxic emission levels, including NOx (Nitrous Oxides) and DPM (Diesel Particulate Matter), would drop by at least 90%. This innovation resulted from new regulations from the California Air Resources Board (CARB). According to these, all cruise ships about to enter California ports starting January 2023 must use shore power.
Germany reached a similar milestone recently. This week, two cruise ships were also supplied with shore power at the same time. It happened in Rostock-Warnemunde, Germany, and the two vessels were AIDAsol and AIDAmar.
AIDA Cruises, a German cruise line part of the Carnival Corporation, has been trying various clean energy solutions for years. Back in 2019, the AIDAnova was fueled with LNG in the Mediterranean for the first time. In December 2022, another German ship, the AIDAprima, got a taste of 100% biofuel. It was another industry first, accomplished with the help of GoodFuels.
Biofuel and LNG are used as alternatives to conventional fuels for lowering toxic emissions while cruise ships are at sea. When they're docked, the use of shower power can drastically reduce toxic emissions that are typically associated with vessels at berth.
Even when docked, cruise ships need to run their diesel engines for the so-called hotel operations, referring to all the onboard systems. Access to shore power supplies means that cruise ships would no longer need to keep their engines running. This, in turn, would help improve the air quality in ports. Ports are notorious for suffering due to so many vessels running their engines even when berthed.
The location of this German milestone was not accidental. The Port of Warnemunde claims to host the largest shore power facility of its kind in Europe. It kicked off operations in 2021, with another AIDA cruise ship at the forefront. More ports across Europe are expected to follow in the footsteps of Warnemunde and introduce at least one shower power outlet in the near future.
