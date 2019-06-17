Aggressive Pitbull Hijacks Police Car, Steals Beef Jerky

Lock that dog and throw away the key! Leaving a man without his beef jerky is an unpardonable crime.According to the official Facebook page of the Kilgore PD, they were called about a loose dog. They usually take this type of calls without asking for backup from the Animal Control agent, and they assumed this was a situation they could handle on their own again.Cujo the dog had other ideas on his mind. The officer found him and cornered him, and assumed he could trick him into jumping into the backseat of the patrol car, which was caged. In his rush to trap the animal, the officer forgot the door on the driver’s side open as well, and Cujo jumped in the driver’s seat instead.“Cujo decided he wasn't going to jail and instead jumped into the front seat,” the PD says. “As the Officer tried to get him out of the front drivers seat, Cujo became aggressive. The door was shut to prevent injury to the dog or Officer. The Officer's car had been hijacked!!! This critter wasn't coming out (notice his lovely smile). He was now enjoying the A/C and the Officers beef jerky.”Headquarters heard strange noises through the radio and asked the officer what was happening at the scene. He sent them the photo of Cujo in the driver’s seat, baring his teeth. “He ain't [happy], and neither am I,” the cop wrote in a text to headquarters.Eventually, Animal Control was sent to the scene and the cop got his cruiser back. What he will never retrieve is his beef jerky. Oh, and his ego, for having had his cruiser hijacked by a dog: “The only injury sustained in this incident was to the Officers pride,” the PD says.