Iowa Auto Body Shop Has Laziest Billboard Ever: a “Lifeless,” Napping Dog

If you’re ever in Muscatine, Iowa, there’s an auto body shop that prides itself with high-quality service and the world’s laziest – and most adorable – billboard. 6 photos



Whenever new customers drive by Rick’s Automotive on sunny days, they’re startled at the sight of a dog lying apparently lifeless in the driveway. Many will pull over and go to the dog to check on his wellbeing, and some might even skip this and head straight inside to have a chat with the owner of the place. The majority will assume that the dog was run over or probably left to die there.



According to WQAD (via



Hudson is a 2-year-old Siberian Husky and, because of his naps in the driveway, he’s become the mascot of the place. He gets a lot of attention and, in so doing, shines a spotlight on the auto body shop, something about which owner and mechanic Dustin Trimble can’t really complain about.



“He’s not dead. He’s just sleeping. He likes the sun,” Trimble says. “He might have a little bit of a following, I guess.”



When Hudson is not sleeping in the driveway, he’s either napping inside or playing with his human, but mostly the former. You get the idea, Hudson likes to sleep a lot.



“My wife and I, we’re dog lovers. So I thought oh, what’s going on with that dog?,” one driver and customer says for the same media outlet. “I had second thoughts, and said, well maybe I should see if he is okay.” When he approached Hudson, he saw him move and all his concerns vanished.



