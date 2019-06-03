autoevolution

Iowa Auto Body Shop Has Laziest Billboard Ever: a “Lifeless,” Napping Dog

3 Jun 2019, 12:17 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
If you’re ever in Muscatine, Iowa, there’s an auto body shop that prides itself with high-quality service and the world’s laziest – and most adorable – billboard.
6 photos
Land Rover offers UK drivers a 5-star Pet Pack with pet accessoriesLand Rover offers UK drivers a 5-star Pet Pack with pet accessoriesLand Rover offers UK drivers a 5-star Pet Pack with pet accessoriesLand Rover offers UK drivers a 5-star Pet Pack with pet accessoriesLand Rover offers UK drivers a 5-star Pet Pack with pet accessories
Meet Hudson, the best publicity money never had to buy, a big ball of fur and cuteness that seems to like to scare drivers and their passengers.

Whenever new customers drive by Rick’s Automotive on sunny days, they’re startled at the sight of a dog lying apparently lifeless in the driveway. Many will pull over and go to the dog to check on his wellbeing, and some might even skip this and head straight inside to have a chat with the owner of the place. The majority will assume that the dog was run over or probably left to die there.

According to WQAD (via MSN), the dog’s name is Hudson and he just likes to nap. A lot. In the sun. Without moving.

Hudson is a 2-year-old Siberian Husky and, because of his naps in the driveway, he’s become the mascot of the place. He gets a lot of attention and, in so doing, shines a spotlight on the auto body shop, something about which owner and mechanic Dustin Trimble can’t really complain about.

“He’s not dead. He’s just sleeping. He likes the sun,” Trimble says. “He might have a little bit of a following, I guess.”

When Hudson is not sleeping in the driveway, he’s either napping inside or playing with his human, but mostly the former. You get the idea, Hudson likes to sleep a lot.

“My wife and I, we’re dog lovers. So I thought oh, what’s going on with that dog?,” one driver and customer says for the same media outlet. “I had second thoughts, and said, well maybe I should see if he is okay.” When he approached Hudson, he saw him move and all his concerns vanished.

lol dog animal driver Iowa
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
CADILLAC CT5-VCADILLAC CT5-V Medium PremiumCADILLAC CT4-VCADILLAC CT4-V Entry PremiumFERRARI SF90 StradaleFERRARI SF90 Stradale ExoticLEXUS RXLEXUS RX Medium SUVBMW X1BMW X1 CrossoverAll car models  
 
 