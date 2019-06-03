Mercedes-Benz CLA In-Car-Gaming Stuns the Crowds at DOTA 2 Competition

Since cars have grown into entertainment hubs on wheels thanks to the deployment of screens and apps, in-car gaming is no longer a novelty. Take Tesla for instance, with its insane collection of games like Asteroids or Missile Command.

As twelve of the world’s best DOTA 2 teams competed against each other, those bored of watching the online mayhem got a chance to climb on board a



Mercedes brought to Birmingham a car in calls In-Car-Gaming CLA, a regular compact car fitted with a widescreen. On it, Mercedes ran a game called SuperTuxKart. By cleverly linking the car to the game, visitors were able to steer, brake and accelerate using the car’s steering wheel and pedals.



Chances are there are no plans to turn this concept into something to sell, but Mercedes’ display is likely a sign of things to come.



Having dropped its sponsorship of the German Football Association last year, Mercedes-Benz committed to e-sports, saying it needs to systematically be engaged in this emerging form of sports/entertainment.



In October 2018, Mercedes-Benz committed to being mobility partner for the ESL, one of the major leagues for eSports, and in January this year announced



