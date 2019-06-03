autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz CLA In-Car-Gaming Stuns the Crowds at DOTA 2 Competition

3 Jun 2019, 12:00 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Moto
Since cars have grown into entertainment hubs on wheels thanks to the deployment of screens and apps, in-car gaming is no longer a novelty. Take Tesla for instance, with its insane collection of games like Asteroids or Missile Command.
29 photos
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake
As the devices fitted into cars evolve, an increasing number of voices are calling for the release of in-car racing games that can be controlled via the actual steering wheels and pedals of the vehicles. Tesla said it’ll do it sometime in the future, but Mercedes-Benz beat them to it this weekend, during the ESL One gaming event in Birmingham, the UK.

As twelve of the world’s best DOTA 2 teams competed against each other, those bored of watching the online mayhem got a chance to climb on board a CLA and use the car’s actual controls to race in a video game.

Mercedes brought to Birmingham a car in calls In-Car-Gaming CLA, a regular compact car fitted with a widescreen. On it, Mercedes ran a game called SuperTuxKart. By cleverly linking the car to the game, visitors were able to steer, brake and accelerate using the car’s steering wheel and pedals.

Chances are there are no plans to turn this concept into something to sell, but Mercedes’ display is likely a sign of things to come.

Having dropped its sponsorship of the German Football Association last year, Mercedes-Benz committed to e-sports, saying it needs to systematically be engaged in this emerging form of sports/entertainment.

In October 2018, Mercedes-Benz committed to being mobility partner for the ESL, one of the major leagues for eSports, and in January this year announced an investment in SK Gaming, a team that specializes FIFA and in multiplayer online battle arena games like League of Legends or Clash Royal.

To cement its commitment to the industry, Mercedes-Benz awarded in February 2018 a $61,700 vehicle to a 24-year old Dota 2 professional player from Russia who won the Dota Major Championships.
mercedes-benz cla Mercedes-Benz In-Car-Gaming CLA Dota 2 gaming in-car gaming
press release
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLSMERCEDES BENZ GLS Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting BrakeMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting Brake CompactMERCEDES BENZ V-ClassMERCEDES BENZ V-Class Large MPVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 