Mercedes-Benz Deepens Ties with Gaming World by Investing in an eSports Team

15 Jan 2019, 16:42 UTC ·
Having recently severed its ties with the German national football team – after a partnership that spanned for nearly half a century – Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for the next chapter of its sponsorship commitments.
In what is the first major move since the separation from the German Football Association, the three-pointed star brand announced it will become the first vehicle manufacturer to invest financially in an eSports team.

Tie-ups between carmakers and eSports teams we’ve seen before, including from Mercedes, which last year awarded a 50,000 EUR car to Vladimir Nikogosyan, a 24-year old Dota 2 professional player that was named Most Valuable Player of last February’s Dota Major Championships.

But this time is different. SK Gaming, a team that specializes FIFA and in Multiplayer Online Battle Arena games like League of Legends or Clash Royale, among others, will be receiving both money and support from the carmaker.

Mercedes did not disclose the amount to be paid to SK Gaming as part of the investment, saying that the deal first needs approval from the regulatory authorities.

The carmaker did reveal the scope of its involvement in the team, however. The Mercedes star will be adorning the front of the SK Gaming shirt, content projects and activations will be conducted and even “mutual transfer of know-how,” will take place, although it’s unclear what that means.

"We are fascinated by both the enthusiasm of this young and digital generation for professional gaming and the totally new form of media consumption and communication within the fan community,” justifies the reason for the investment Bettina Fetzer, Mercedes-Benz’s VP of marketing.

"After nearly two years of involvement in eSports we have now decided to systematically take the next step."

The company’s involvement with SK Gaming will not be the only avenue pursued in this nascent form of sports. Back in October 2018, Mercedes-Benz committed to being mobility partner for the ESL, one of the major leagues for eSports.
