Mercedes-Benz Deepens Ties with Gaming World by Investing in an eSports Team

Having recently severed its ties with the German national football team – after a partnership that spanned for nearly half a century – Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for the next chapter of its sponsorship commitments. 5 photos



Tie-ups between carmakers and eSports teams we’ve seen before, including from Mercedes, which last year



But this time is different. SK Gaming, a team that specializes FIFA and in Multiplayer Online Battle Arena games like League of Legends or Clash Royale, among others, will be receiving both money and support from the carmaker.







The carmaker did reveal the scope of its involvement in the team, however. The Mercedes star will be adorning the front of the SK Gaming shirt, content projects and activations will be conducted and even “mutual transfer of know-how,” will take place, although it’s unclear what that means.



"We are fascinated by both the enthusiasm of this young and digital generation for professional gaming and the totally new form of media consumption and communication within the fan community,” justifies the reason for the investment Bettina Fetzer, Mercedes-Benz’s VP of marketing.



"After nearly two years of involvement in eSports we have now decided to systematically take the next step."



