Alabama Woman Finds Puppy Under The Hood of The Car

It sucks to find live animals under the hood of your car for at least 2 reasons: one, they can be injured when they’re rescued, and two, removing them causes serious damage to the car.
On a related note, it sure beats finding a snake there. An Alabama woman found a puppy trapped under the hood of her car and had to call for help with getting it out of there. She’s now bracing to cover the bill to fix the damages, but that’s an entirely different story.

Clairessia Gamble from Jefferson County, Alabama, tells NBC News that she got the surprise of a lifetime “when her cat alerted her to something stuck under the hood of her car.” Sadly, the report doesn’t explain how Mrs. Gamble’s cat-alert works, but it would be awesome if it could also detect car thieves or criminal activity around the vehicle, right?

We digress. The woman walked out and popped the hood and was shocked to see a furry little face staring back at her. She’d seen the stray puppy hanging around her house but never in a million years could she have imagined it would try and hide out under the hood.

She called a local humane society for help and they retrieved the dog. However, she’s now bracing for the cost of repairs: “Gamble says it cost her several hundred dollars to put her car back in one piece,” the report notes.

The good news is that the puppy, now named Pippi, is OK. It’s still with the organization, which is making sure it gets a forever home so that it won’t have to seek shelter under car hoods.

“In all my years, none of us had ever seen a dog wedged between an engine block in that part of the car,” Allison Black Cornelius of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society says for the same media outlet.
