Aero X Bed Cap Turns You Ford F-150 into a Sexy Fastback

24 Feb 2019, 19:04 UTC ·
Bed caps are nothing new for pickup trucks. In fact, many models sold in Europe are available with factory-made or dealer-installed conversions. They do the same job as a trunk, keeping your valuables safe and dry.
So basically, these accessories are purely functional, so it was only a matter of time before somebody turned into decorative trim. What would you say if we told you the Ford F-150 could be made to look like a Mustang? Our reaction was "why didn't we think of that!" since the classic Ford pony car is one of the most iconic shapes in automotive design history.

Of course, there's nothing connecting the two other than the Ford badge. A company called Michigan Vehicle Solutions has crafted a unique bed cap that adds the fastback look to the F-150.

It's called the Aero X, and like most things that haven't existed before, it appears strange at first glance. But give it a little time, and it might grow on your... or your truck.

The Late 60s, 70s, and 80s - you can probably connect this style to a poster car of any era. Heck, it even resembles that dorky Hyundai i30 Fastback. But the louvers over the back seem like 100% retro touch, despite matching the air vents on the hood of a Raptor.

The company that makes them says Aero X caps will work with any post-2015 F-150, either with the 5.5 or 6.5-foot-long beds. Perhaps because the water-tight compartment could also work as a bed, other accessories like LED dome lights and carpeting are also offered.

The third brake light was added to the top as a safety feature, while the streamlined shape is also expected to increase fuel economy. However, that's probably not the primary concern of somebody with a big truck.

The price? $3,995. MVS plans to cater to other models, so you Ram or Chevy owners better stay tuned.
