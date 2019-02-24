Aero X Bed Cap Turns You Ford F-150 into a Sexy Fastback

Bed caps are nothing new for pickup trucks. In fact, many models sold in Europe are available with factory-made or dealer-installed conversions. They do the same job as a trunk, keeping your valuables safe and dry.

Of course, there's nothing connecting the two other than the Ford badge. A company called Michigan Vehicle Solutions has crafted a unique bed cap that adds the fastback look to the F-150.



It's called the Aero X, and like most things that haven't existed before, it appears strange at first glance. But give it a little time, and it might grow on your... or your truck.



The Late 60s, 70s, and 80s - you can probably connect this style to a poster car of any era. Heck, it even resembles that dorky Hyundai i30 Fastback. But the louvers over the back seem like 100% retro touch, despite matching the air vents on the hood of a Raptor.



The company that makes them says Aero X caps will work with any post-2015 F-150, either with the 5.5 or 6.5-foot-long beds. Perhaps because the water-tight compartment could also work as a bed, other accessories like LED dome lights and carpeting are also offered.



The third brake light was added to the top as a safety feature, while the streamlined shape is also expected to increase fuel economy. However, that's probably not the primary concern of somebody with a big truck.



