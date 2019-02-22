autoevolution

Rivian R1T Long Range Will Be Priced At Under $90,000

22 Feb 2019
Started in 2009 by Robert Scaringe, electric automaker Rivian is riding the hype train like there’s no tomorrow. Following the reveal of the R1T, the electric pickup is expected to cost between $69,000 before the federal tax incentive.
Speaking to Green Tech Media, the head honcho further revealed the R1S electric utility vehicle would retail at $72,500. It’s important to note these are the prices of the shorter-range versions of both models. “We're not trying to compete with a $25,000 or $30,000 truck or SUV.”

Scaringe further mentioned that “the segment is going after the people who are spending $70,000 or $80,000” on trucks such as the GMC Sierra Denali, Ford F-150 Limited, and so forth. In other words, Rivian Automotive is going big or going home depending on demand.

Pricing for the largest battery option will be under $90,000 in the case of the R1T. According to the chief exectuive officer, “we've intentionally made sure that we've architected the vehicle for that premium positioning. If you come into the bottom of the markets, it’s very, very hard to push new technology.”

Tipping the scales at 5,886 pounds (2,670 kilograms), the R1T can accelerate to 60 mph in three seconds flat, on to a top speed of 125 mph. These figures are made possible by not one, not two, but four electric motors, totaling 754 horsepower.

GVWR is rated at 7,650 pounds (3,470 kilograms), translating to 1,763 pounds of payload capacity. In ters of towing, make that 11,023 pounds. Although not as capable as a full-size pickup with internal combustion, the R1T hasn’t been developed to work day in and day out.

A parallel can be made with those water-resistant watches, which can be taken to a depth of 30, even 100 meters. Few people would test the claim, but it’s reassuring to know the timepiece won’t fail when you’re washing the dishes.

When asked about the company’s vision for future mobility, the answer Scaringe gave GTM is as obvious as it is true to Rivian’s philosophy. More to the point, look forward to “an off-road vehicle that’s incredible on-road.”
