Rivian Rally Raid EV Spied At Automaker’s HQ In Michigan

You might be fooled into thinking these are spy shots of the R1T electric pickup truck , and you wouldn’t be far off the truth. But look closer at the Plymouth, Michigan-based facility and you’ll notice a blue-painted design buck with flared wheel arches and four doors. That, dearest reader, is the Rivian Rally Raid EV promised by chief executive officer R.J. Scaringe. 38 photos SUV is made for rallying, thus sporting a lot of ground clearance and off-road suspension. Smaller than the



Each of the four electric motors is good for 147 kW (200 PS or 197 horsepower). Combined output can be configured from 300 to 562 kW, translating to 408 and 764 PS or 402 and 754 horsepower. As far as range is concerned, the R1T is capable of 230-plus, 300-plus, and 400-plus miles on a full charge, respectively.



A unique offering in a segment that’s extremely exclusive in the day and age of the car-based crossover, the Rivian Rally Raid EV is anticipated to feature the skateboard platform of the R1T and R1S. Given its purpose, the off-roader with blistering performance and a shorter wheelbase than both of its siblings could be named R1R.



