Rivian Rally Raid EV Spied At Automaker’s HQ In Michigan

16 Feb 2019, 16:03 UTC ·
You might be fooled into thinking these are spy shots of the R1T electric pickup truck, and you wouldn’t be far off the truth. But look closer at the Plymouth, Michigan-based facility and you’ll notice a blue-painted design buck with flared wheel arches and four doors. That, dearest reader, is the Rivian Rally Raid EV promised by chief executive officer R.J. Scaringe.
The third vehicle in the lineup after the R1T and R1S electric SUV is made for rallying, thus sporting a lot of ground clearance and off-road suspension. Smaller than the R1S, the yet-unnamed model further packs a long-range battery and a quad-motor powertrain setup.

In the case of the R1T, there are three batteries to choose from, starting with 105 kWh, 135, and topping with 180 kilowatt-hours. Given the smaller dimensions of the rally-focused newcomer, it’s hard to imagine Rivian fitting the 180-kW battery into the floor of the vehicle.

Each of the four electric motors is good for 147 kW (200 PS or 197 horsepower). Combined output can be configured from 300 to 562 kW, translating to 408 and 764 PS or 402 and 754 horsepower. As far as range is concerned, the R1T is capable of 230-plus, 300-plus, and 400-plus miles on a full charge, respectively.

A unique offering in a segment that’s extremely exclusive in the day and age of the car-based crossover, the Rivian Rally Raid EV is anticipated to feature the skateboard platform of the R1T and R1S. Given its purpose, the off-roader with blistering performance and a shorter wheelbase than both of its siblings could be named R1R.

It remains to be seen if the arching roofline translates to a liftgate, but nevertheless, the design of the A-, B-, and C-pillars suggest a departure from the R1T and R1S. In light of the harsh realities of automotive startups, here’s hope the crew at Rivian Automotive will bring the R1R from the drawing board into production reality.
