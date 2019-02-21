This Futuristic Pickup Truck Could Be the 2021 Ford Ranger

No-nonsense American styling, a square-ish and upright front fascia with lots of chrome and LED headlights, double cabin, black wheels, and Ranger side steps. If the rumors turn out to be true, this might be the 2021 Ford Ranger.
“We snapped exclusive photos of this prototype in Melbourne,” says WhichCar.com.au on Instagram, but if you look closer at the first photo, the wheel dolly suggests this truck can’t move under its own power.
Another curiosity worth mentioning is the design of the front windows and doors. Notice there’s no F-150 stepping stool there, and as far as the two horizontal bars in the front grille are concerned, influences from the 2019 Ranger are obvious.
From the rear, the taillights and concealed logo scream Ford through every pore. But most importantly, is this prototype the 2021 Ford Ranger?
Considering that Which Car was invited to photograph the mid-size truck “in an outer Melbourne suburb,” chances are it's true. The closest production locations are Thailand and Vietnam, and the T6 Ranger celebrates its 8th anniversary this year.
Here’s another snippet from the Australian magazine's report that sounds a bit peculiar. “On the other hand, if it is a close copy from an unknown carmaker from China or any other part of the world, then hats off to Ford’s international design team for influencing the next lot of mid-sized pickups.”
It’s hard to understand Which Car’s decision not to mention who invited them to photograph the prototype, let alone play the “could be, might not be” game with everyone that tries to get the mystery solved.
The F-Series proportions are obvious, and there’s even some influence from the Super Duty in there. Whatever the future may hold for the Ranger, here’s hope it will look close to this thing. And no, the four words reflected in the hood don’t offer a solution to the riddle. On the other hand, is that the Blue Oval on the hub cap? Zoom in and tell us your opinion.
