autoevolution

Abarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates Motorsport

25 Feb 2019, 20:34 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Fiat rarely launches brand new cars, but special editions are pretty common, and they're usually revealed in Geneva. This year, we got a couple of Abarths, as in addition to the 595 esseesse, the 124 Rally Tribute is also coming to the Swiss motor show.
36 photos
Abarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates MotorsportAbarth 124 Rally Tribute Special Edition Celebrates Motorsport
Why's the name about? Well, as you may already know, the most exciting application of the 124 Spider was a racing version, a rally car that participated in the FIA R-GT Cup last year. It won, so they're throwing a little celebration.

The R-GT Cup is like a much cleaner version of the WRC, and it has some excellent sports cars competing (like the 911), so we were surprised that the 124 won. Of course, we're not going to talk about how they used a 1.8-liter turbo with 300 horsepower and a 6-speed sequential transmission.

Still, the race car and this special edition have something in common: a hardtop. They also did a good job of copying the colors, as the Rally Tribute is available in Costa Brava Red and Turini White, both with the same black hood and trunk which is said to reduce dazzling reflected sunlight.

The standard Abarth engine is still there, a 1.4-liter turbo, similar to the one in the 595, but placed longitudinally and producing 170 HP plus 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque.

Go-fast goodies also include a Record Monza exhaust with dual mode system, Brembo brakes, and Ultralight 17-inch white wheels which are said to reduce the weight by 4kg.

Inside, you get red leather bucket seats with heating, Alcantara trim, Abarth mats, automatic climate control, and a Bose sound system. We wouldn't be doing our job if we didn't tell you that the Abarth 124 is based on the Mazda MX-5, which just got a more powerful 2-liter engine.

The Miata's 20th birthday also came with a special edition that's probably worth picking over this rally-inspired Abarth.

Abarth 124 Rally Trubite Fiat 124 Spider Fiat Special Edition 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
FIAT models:
FIAT 500 XFIAT 500 X CrossoverFIAT Fullback Double CabFIAT Fullback Double Cab Heavy Duty PickupFIAT Fullback CrossFIAT Fullback Cross Fullsize PickupFIAT Fullback Extended CabFIAT Fullback Extended Cab Fullsize PickupFIAT 124 GT AbarthFIAT 124 GT Abarth Roadster & ConvertibleAll FIAT models  
 
 