Abarth 595 esseesse Reveals With Awesome Grey Paint and Carbon Spec

25 Feb 2019, 20:07 UTC ·
Meet the Abarth 595 esseesse, a special edition of the coolest little car in the world that's just been revealed ahead of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
esseesse is the Italian pronunciation of “SS,” and it's a throwback to the classic Abarth special from the 1960s. We're looking at the 70th anniversary of the car, and Fiat constantly reminds us with logos scattered all over the bodywork and huge ones embossed into the headrests.

It's the second esseesse, after the one based on the Abarth 500 from 2009, a full decade ago. You could say that Fiat are lazy, making this car for way too many years. But Italian hot hatchbacks age well, and Harry Metcalfe said the Alfa Giulietta is more fun than a Golf GTI.

In any case, the spec of this 595 is mind-blowing. We're drawn to this non-metallic grey paint which has a similar visual effect to Audi's Nardo Grey. And even though it's one of the smallest cars in Europe, the Akrapovic exhaust system with carbon tips means it should sound brilliant.

Other performance-enhancing goodies include Brembo front brakes with perforated and ventilated discs and Koni Frequency Selective Damping. Under the hood is the most powerful version of the 1.4, making 180 HP, sent out through a 5-speed manual.

The interior is even better, though. It's a shame the 595's rear seats are never used because the front buckets are backed with carbon fiber. There's also a carbon fiber dashboard and other smaller components scattered all over the place.

Even though the platform is the same, this 2019 esseesse is admittedly more modern than its predecessor. You've got the 7-inch Uconnect HD touchscreen infotainment system that includes Abarth Telemetry, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility. Also, the dashboard is digital, and the steering wheel is decorated in carbon, Alcantara and perforated leather, our three favorite things.

No pricing info is available at this moment, but it's not looking like a cheap car from where we stand. Still, this would look out of place next to your 488 Pista.
