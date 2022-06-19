Abandoned? So What? Mysterious 1962 Chevy Impala SS Is as Intriguing as a Collectible

If you wanted a Chevy Impala back in 1962, the first engine you were offered was the 235 (3.8-liter) six-cylinder, though its 135-horsepower output turned the car into a grocery-getter rather than into a rocket on wheels.
The base V8 was a 283ci (4.7-liter) unit with 170 horsepower, while the options list started with the 327ci (5.3-liter) small-block with either 250 or 300 horsepower.
1962 was the year when Chevrolet retired the 348ci (5.7-liter) and went for the 409ci (6.7-liter) with a single four-barrel carburetor and 380 horsepower, and a pair of four-barrel carburetors and 409 horsepower.
When it comes to the engine supposed to put the wheels in motion, this 1962 Impala is as mysterious as possible. Of course, given it looks like it’s been sitting for a very long time, there’s a good chance the original engine is no longer there, so don’t be too surprised if what you find under the hood is nothing but fresh air.
Its overall shape looks, well, challenging, but again, this isn’t necessarily something unexpected given the Impala has likely spent many years abandoned in someone’s yard.
Listed on Craigslist, this Impala is apparently part of an estate sale, so it’s up to the buyer themselves to determine both the pros and the cons of the car. This isn’t easy given the seller has shared only a handful of photos, so an in-person inspection is pretty much a must-have at this point.
On the other hand, the lack of information doesn’t make the Impala less attractive. It’s still an intriguing project that could end up being worth quite a small fortune when restored, especially given it rolled off the assembly lines as a Super Sport.
At this point, it costs only $7,500, but some other offers might also be accepted if someone is really prepared to give this Impala a second chance.
1962 was the year when Chevrolet retired the 348ci (5.7-liter) and went for the 409ci (6.7-liter) with a single four-barrel carburetor and 380 horsepower, and a pair of four-barrel carburetors and 409 horsepower.
When it comes to the engine supposed to put the wheels in motion, this 1962 Impala is as mysterious as possible. Of course, given it looks like it’s been sitting for a very long time, there’s a good chance the original engine is no longer there, so don’t be too surprised if what you find under the hood is nothing but fresh air.
Its overall shape looks, well, challenging, but again, this isn’t necessarily something unexpected given the Impala has likely spent many years abandoned in someone’s yard.
Listed on Craigslist, this Impala is apparently part of an estate sale, so it’s up to the buyer themselves to determine both the pros and the cons of the car. This isn’t easy given the seller has shared only a handful of photos, so an in-person inspection is pretty much a must-have at this point.
On the other hand, the lack of information doesn’t make the Impala less attractive. It’s still an intriguing project that could end up being worth quite a small fortune when restored, especially given it rolled off the assembly lines as a Super Sport.
At this point, it costs only $7,500, but some other offers might also be accepted if someone is really prepared to give this Impala a second chance.