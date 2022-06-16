1965 Impala and Two Little Brothers Hope at Least One of Them Would Return to the Road

Restoring a car to factory specifications isn’t by any means an easy job, especially when the project starts with a very rough vehicle.
When plenty of rust and missing parts are involved, the whole thing becomes super-challenging, in which case donor cars end up playing an essential role.
Someone on eBay has the full package, as they’re selling not only a 1965 Impala that looks restorable but also two extra donor cars to help with the project.
That’s right, the deal includes not one, not two, but three different Chevrolet Impalas, and there’s hope at least one of them would eventually return to the road.
Clearly, this isn’t by any means a father-son project, as this Impala seems to be appropriate for someone with solid experience in the restoration business.
Probably the biggest problem of the 1965 model that’s supposed to be restored is the compromised frame. The rust has wreaked havoc on this Impala, so a new frame is pretty much the only way to go.
Seller mbuchli85, however, says the donor cars come with good frames, so in theory, fixing the 1965 brother is totally possible. The two donors, however, don’t have a title, we’re being told, and this is the reason they should only be used for parts.
The trio isn’t being sold as part of an auction, as the seller hopes they can get $4,500 for all three cars. However, the Make Offer button has also been enabled, just in case someone else is interested in another deal.
All three Impalas are currently located in Lincoln, Nebraska, so if you want to inspect them in person, you know what you have to do. Nevertheless, checking out the cars live is highly recommended, especially because the seller hasn’t included essential tidbits, including on the engine front and how original the main ’65 Impala continues to be.
