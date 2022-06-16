1965 Impala and Two Little Brothers Hope at Least One of Them Would Return to the Road

More on this:

1 This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Spent 45 Years in Barn, Comes Alongside a Little Brother

2 The End: Once-Gorgeous 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Is Junk, Could End Into the Crusher

3 This 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Has the Full Package, All-Original, Complete, and Unrestored

4 1963 Chevy Impala SS Last on the Road 18 Years Ago Begs for Total Restoration

5 This 1964 Chevrolet Impala Spent Nearly 50 Years in a Barn, One-Owner Surprise