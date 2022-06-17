1967 Chevrolet Impala Born With a 427 Now Flexes Another Big-Block Surprise

In terms of engines, the 1967 Impala had a little something for everybody, and this made perfect sense given this was the strategy that turned the car into a record-setting model.
The base six-cylinder continued to be the 250 (4.1-liter) with 155 horsepower, while the base V8 was the already-famous 283 (4.7-liter) with 195 horsepower.
On the other hand, Chevrolet allowed customers to choose from a wide variety of V8 options, beginning with the 327 (5.3-liter) small-block with 275 horsepower. Known as L30, this particular engine ended up becoming one of the most popular choices for this model year.
As far as the big-block offering was concerned, the Impala could be had with either the 396 (6.5-liter) L35 or the Turbo-Jet 427 (7.0-liter) L36 engine.
This rough Impala was also equipped from the factory with the L36 rated at 385 horsepower, but for some reason, that unit is long gone. Before you walk away, you should know the car still comes with a big block, though this time, it’s a 454 4-barrel engine that’s as mysterious as possible.
eBay seller e.alleg hasn’t provided too many specifics on this new engine, so it’s hard to tell how exactly it ended up powering the Impala. On the other hand, it’s obviously a solid choice for those who are particularly interested in the performance side of the Impala.
In terms of the general condition, this 1967 model obviously needs some work, with the lower quarters, for example, already dealing with a lot of rust.
While the overall shape is rough, this Impala is still worth a full restoration, especially because it’s a big-block unit. Obviously, given the original engine is no longer there, the right way to go is a restomod, but since so many specifics are missing, a full inspection in person is recommended to any potential buyer.
The car is ready to go for $9,000, with no other offers seemingly accepted.
